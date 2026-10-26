Subscribe

Why are Indian investors buying when foreigners are selling? Nilesh Shah says…

Why are Indian investors buying when global investors are selling? Kotak AMC's Nilesh Shah has an explanation.

Livemint
Published26 Oct 2026, 09:55 AM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Why are Indian investors buying when foreigners are selling? Nilesh Shah says…
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosWhy are Indian investors buying when foreigners are selling? Nilesh Shah says…
Advertisement
Read Next Story