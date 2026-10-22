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Why are Indian IT firms looking for AI & data businesses to buy?

Indian IT services companies want to supplement organic growth with acquisitions that provide access to new clients, specialist talent and capabilities in data engineering, analytics and AI.

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Published22 Oct 2026, 08:55 AM IST
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Why are Indian IT firms looking for AI & data businesses to buy?
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