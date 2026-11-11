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Why are studios & creators now turning to Youtube for original content shows?

How Youtube is going from just a user-generated platform to a hub for original shows - watch.

Livemint
Published11 Nov 2026, 10:30 AM IST
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Why are studios & creators now turning to Youtube for original content shows?
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