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Why are there now long delays between seasons on Indian OTT platforms?

Delays in Indian streaming shows result in diminished audience recall and lower renewal rates. While commitment to quality can retain loyal viewers, the industry struggles with production timelines and economic pressures, causing a need for focused and effective content strategies. Watch.

Livemint
Published30 Sep 2026, 06:47 PM IST
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Why are there now long delays between seasons on Indian OTT platforms?
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