Why are top TV channels going off cable? | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 07:20 PM IST

Under NTO 3.0, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of... moreUnder NTO 3.0, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) allowed broadcasters to raise bouquet channel prices to 19 from 12. The price changed on February 1. Most broadcasters have raised Bouquet And Popular Channel Prices By 10-15%, claiming it's the bare minimum after four years of no price increases. Direct-to-home players, who don't have local cable operators, have agreed to pass on a 5-9% increase to subscribers and take a hit on other costs. As cable operators refuse to raise channel prices, Disney Star, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and Sony Pictures Networks India have cut signals to them. Let's watch this video to examine both sides of their story.