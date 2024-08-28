Explore
Why Australia Is Restricting Foreign Students' Intake From 2025 | Crackdown On Migration

Why Australia Is Restricting Foreign Students' Intake From 2025 | Crackdown On Migration

Updated: 28 Aug 2024, 08:15 PM IST Livemint

Australia caps foreign students' intake from 2025 | Crackdown on migration | Student visa fee hiked | In FY23, Australia granted almost 6 lakh student visas. It is one of the world's largest international student markets - hosting over 7 lakh international students. Net migration to Australia surged 26.3% in 2023. In fact, the Australian government had pushed to attract more workers to cope with a labour shortage during the pandemic. But now, the country is seeing record levels of migration and this is leading to skyrocketing house rental prices. To curb this, Australia is following in Canada's footsteps and curbing student intake. Here's all you need to know

 
