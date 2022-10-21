Why Biden-Sharif bonhomie will fail

US President Joe Biden and Pakistani Prime Ministe... moreUS President Joe Biden and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif are leading a resurgence in bilateral ties. America has sold Pakistan F-16 fighters and top US officials have met Pakistan leaders like Bilawal Bhutto and Army Chief Qamar Bajwa. America’s Ambassador Pakistan has also referred to PoK as “Azad Kashmir”. Are Biden and Sharif trying to salvage the relationship? Does India have to worry about these developments? Mint’s Shashank Mattoo breaks down the seeming changes in President Biden and America’s strategy to Pakistan. Mattoo argues that there are three main reasons that Biden wants closer ties with Sharif’s Pakistan. Islamabad also has its reasons to seek a better relationship with the United States. Mattoo also asks a fundamental question: are efforts to repair the US-Pakistan relationship fundamentally doomed?