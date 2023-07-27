Why Big Indian Corporates Are Enhancing Their NBFC Divisions? MINT Explains

Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 06:52 PM IST

On Wednesday Mahindra group acquired 3.35% stake i... moreOn Wednesday Mahindra group acquired 3.35% stake in RBL bank. The Mahindra group's stake buy is a reflection of a larger trend where big Indian corporates are voyaging into the financial lending space through NBFC route. This is because the Indian credit demand is set to grow at a CAGR of 12%. Burgeoning & young middle class presents a unique case. All major corporates want a share of that . Mint explains.