Why Big Indian Corporates Are Enhancing Their NBFC Divisions? MINT Explains

On Wednesday Mahindra group acquired 3.35% stake i... moreOn Wednesday Mahindra group acquired 3.35% stake in RBL bank. The Mahindra group's stake buy is a reflection of a larger trend where big Indian corporates are voyaging into the financial lending space through NBFC route. This is because the Indian credit demand is set to grow at a CAGR of 12%. Burgeoning & young middle class presents a unique case. All major corporates want a share of that . Mint explains.
