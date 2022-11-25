Why bulls are cautious despite the market rally? | Mint Primer

Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 04:40 PM IST

While the BSE Large Cap Index gained 7% between 3 ... moreWhile the BSE Large Cap Index gained 7% between 3 October and 3 November, the BSE Mid Cap and BSE Small Cap have lagged, gaining 4.4% and 2.4% respectively. Historically, small- and mid-caps tend to outperform when the Sensex and the Nifty rally. The surge in the broader market was led by large-cap stocks, as investors preferred the relative safety of blue chips to mid- and small-caps. The Indian stock market may have been buoyant over the past month, but there is still an element of nervousness.