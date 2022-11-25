Why bulls are cautious despite the market rally? | Mint Primer

While the BSE Large Cap Index gained 7% between 3 ... moreWhile the BSE Large Cap Index gained 7% between 3 October and 3 November, the BSE Mid Cap and BSE Small Cap have lagged, gaining 4.4% and 2.4% respectively. Historically, small- and mid-caps tend to outperform when the Sensex and the Nifty rally. The surge in the broader market was led by large-cap stocks, as investors preferred the relative safety of blue chips to mid- and small-caps. The Indian stock market may have been buoyant over the past month, but there is still an element of nervousness.
Recommended For You
Trending Stocks
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.