Why Butter And Ghee Are Becoming More Expensive In India

India’s dairy sector is facing tightening supplies of butter, ghee, and fresh cream—with shortages hitting Amul’s distribution network as weak rainfall, scarce green fodder, and depleted fat reserves curb the usual winter milk surge. According to industry sources cited by Mint, dairies normally rely on cheaper winter flush milk to separate cream for butter and convert remaining milk into skimmed milk powder for leaner months—reserves that have now been drawn down in a squeeze likened to the 2022 lumpy skin disease crunch.