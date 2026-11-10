Why California Voters Just Rejected a Historic Billionaire Tax | Explained

California voters have rejected Proposition 40, a proposed one-time 5% tax on residents with net worth above $1.1 billion. The measure would have directed 90% of revenue to healthcare and applied retroactively from January 1, 2026. It divided Democrats, with Bernie Sanders and Ro Khanna supporting it, while Governor Gavin Newsom, Governor-elect Xavier Becerra and major unions opposed the plan. Critics warned the one-time levy could drive wealthy residents out of the state and shrink overall tax revenue.