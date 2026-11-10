Why California Voters Just Rejected a Historic Billionaire Tax | Explained

California voters have rejected Proposition 40, a proposed one-time 5% tax on residents with net worth above $1.1 billion. The measure would have directed 90% of revenue to healthcare and applied retroactively from January 1, 2026. It divided Democrats, with Bernie Sanders and Ro Khanna supporting it, while Governor Gavin Newsom, Governor-elect Xavier Becerra and major unions opposed the plan. Critics warned the one-time levy could drive wealthy residents out of the state and shrink overall tax revenue.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.