English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 15 2025 15:56:02
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vhcls share price
  2. 390.75 -1.20%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,398.40 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 979.15 0.21%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,374.75 -0.07%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 173.15 1.61%
Business News/ Videos / Why Canada May Need India More Than Ever | Trade Risks Push Ottawa to Reconnect After Years of Rift

Why Canada May Need India More Than Ever | Trade Risks Push Ottawa to Reconnect After Years of Rift

Updated: 15 Oct 2025, 10:07 pm IST Anna Mathew

After months of strained ties, Canada is reaching out to India again — this time, driven by trade pressure from the U.S. and economic uncertainty with China. Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand’s visit to New Delhi signals a possible reset, as both nations weigh their strategic needs. For Ottawa, it’s about finding new markets beyond Washington’s tariffs. For India, it’s another chance to expand global partnerships — without compromising national interests. As global alliances shift, can India and Canada rebuild trust after years of diplomatic chill?

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue