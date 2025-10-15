Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Why Canada May Need India More Than Ever | Trade Risks Push Ottawa to Reconnect After Years of Rift

Why Canada May Need India More Than Ever | Trade Risks Push Ottawa to Reconnect After Years of Rift

Updated: 15 Oct 2025, 10:07 pm IST Anna Mathew

After months of strained ties, Canada is reaching out to India again — this time, driven by trade pressure from the U.S. and economic uncertainty with China. Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand’s visit to New Delhi signals a possible reset, as both nations weigh their strategic needs. For Ottawa, it’s about finding new markets beyond Washington’s tariffs. For India, it’s another chance to expand global partnerships — without compromising national interests. As global alliances shift, can India and Canada rebuild trust after years of diplomatic chill?