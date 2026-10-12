'Why Can't Rasam Be Marketed In Latin America?': Piyush Goyal Flags India's Culinary Opportunities

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has highlighted the enormous global potential of India’s diverse regional cuisines, citing examples like sev puri, filter coffee and rasam. Speaking at The Dilli Dialogue: Policies for a Future-Ready India in New Delhi, Goyal said tourism, culinary experiences, startups and job creation offer major opportunities. He noted that technology and AI can enhance tourism while the human touch remains central.