Subscribe

'Why Can't Rasam Be Marketed In Latin America?': Piyush Goyal Flags India's Culinary Opportunities

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has highlighted the enormous global potential of India’s diverse regional cuisines, citing examples like sev puri, filter coffee and rasam. Speaking at The Dilli Dialogue: Policies for a Future-Ready India in New Delhi, Goyal said tourism, culinary experiences, startups and job creation offer major opportunities. He noted that technology and AI can enhance tourism while the human touch remains central.

Livemint
Published12 Oct 2026, 08:22 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Piyush Goyal Flags India's Culinary Opportunities
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideos'Why Can't Rasam Be Marketed In Latin America?': Piyush Goyal Flags India's Culinary Opportunities
Advertisement
Read Next Story