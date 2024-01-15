Why China Is Going All-Out To Influence Elections In Taiwan | What's At Stake?

Updated: 15 Jan 2024, 12:11 PM IST

The 20 million people voting in Taiwan are being keenly watched from across the strait. Their communist neighbour, China, is leaving no stone unturned to influence them. In fact, China has gone far enough to say that this vote is a decision between war and peace. Beijing has a clear dislike for the front-running candidate, Lai Ching-te of the Democratic Progressive Party or DPP. As DPP has rejected the Chinese claim that Taiwan is part of Chinese territory. Watch the full video to find out how China is going all out to influence the elections in Taiwan, and what's at stake.