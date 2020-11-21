Home
Why CM Arvind Kejriwal doesn't want another lockdown in Delhi #HTLS2020
Updated: 21 Nov 2020, 05:44 AM IST
- Despite a third wave of Covid-19 infections slamming Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is not keen on another lockdown. He explained why, at this year's Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Kejriwal said that lockdowns can't end the pandemic, but only help in preparing health infrastructure to deal with a spike in cases. He said that Delhi hospitals still have an adequate number of unoccupied Covid beds, and so a lockdown doesn't seem necessary for now. He also commented on the issue from the point of view of the economy, and said that if a lockdown is imposed in a hasty manner, many lives may be ruined. Watch the full video for more