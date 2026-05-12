Why CM Vijay Ordered Closure Of 717 TASMAC Liquor Shops In Tamil Nadu | Explained

In one of his first major decisions as Chief Minister, Vijay has ordered the closure of 717 TASMAC liquor shops across Tamil Nadu. The shops located within 500 metres of schools, temples, mosques, churches, and bus stations must shut down within 2 weeks. Breakdown: 276 near places of worship, 186 near educational institutions, and 255 near bus stands. This move directly fulfills TVK’s pre-poll promise to make Tamil Nadu drug-free and reduce alcohol availability in sensitive areas. However, TASMAC is a major revenue source for the state, and these closures will lead to significant revenue loss for a government already facing high debt and ambitious welfare spending. Watch the full details of Vijay’s bold first decision as Tamil Nadu CM.