Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Wed Jun 26 2024 11:48:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.80 -1.65%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,209.95 0.91%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,705.30 -0.33%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 847.30 0.65%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 496.65 -0.08%
Business News/ Videos / Why #data is the bedrock of #AI | #AllAboutAI EP2 #genai #artificialintelligence

Why #data is the bedrock of #AI | #AllAboutAI EP2 #genai #artificialintelligence

Updated: 26 Jun 2024, 10:36 AM IST Abhishek Singh

Artificial Intelligence or AI is the current revolution, disrupting industry like never before. On Mint's new show with @salesforce India, we explore how businesses can leverage the benefits of AI through higher efficiencies, lower costs, even as they seek new opportunities for growth. Watch Episode 2 of the series where Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, Mint is joined by industry veterans Arun Parameswaran, SVP & MD - Sales, Salesforce India, Sajin Mangalathu, CFO, CIO & Head - Operations at Hero FinCorp and Kapil Mahajan, Global Chief Information and Technology Officer, Allcargo Group as they discuss the impact of AI on industry, stressing on the importance of organising and improving access to data for AI to be effective.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue