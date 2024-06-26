Why #data is the bedrock of #AI | #AllAboutAI EP2 #genai #artificialintelligence

Updated: 26 Jun 2024, 10:36 AM IST

Artificial Intelligence or AI is the current revolution, disrupting industry like never before. On Mint's new show with @salesforce India, we explore how businesses can leverage the benefits of AI through higher efficiencies, lower costs, even as they seek new opportunities for growth. Watch Episode 2 of the series where Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, Mint is joined by industry veterans Arun Parameswaran, SVP & MD - Sales, Salesforce India, Sajin Mangalathu, CFO, CIO & Head - Operations at Hero FinCorp and Kapil Mahajan, Global Chief Information and Technology Officer, Allcargo Group as they discuss the impact of AI on industry, stressing on the importance of organising and improving access to data for AI to be effective.