Why did Elon Musk cap the number of Twitter posts you can read? | Mint Primer | Mint

Why did Elon Musk cap the number of Twitter posts you can read?

Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 05:52 PM IST

Elon Musk Has Stumped Twitter Users Once Again Wit... moreElon Musk Has Stumped Twitter Users Once Again With His Move To Limit The Number Of Posts Users Can Read On The Platform. On 1 July He Tweeted That Users With Unverified Accounts And New Unverified Accounts Would Be Limited To Reading 600 Posts A Day And 300 Posts A Day, Respectively, While Those With Verified Accounts Could Read 6,000 Posts A Day. These Temporary Limits Were Later Raised To 10,000 Posts A Day For Verified Users, 1,000 A Day For Unverified Users And 500 A Day For New Unverified Users. Musk Believes The Move Will Address The Extreme Levels Of Data Scraping And System Manipulation.