Why did Elon Musk cap the number of Twitter posts you can read? | Mint Primer | Mint

Why did Elon Musk cap the number of Twitter posts you can read?

Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 05:52 PM IST

Elon Musk Has Stumped Twitter Users Once Again With His Move To Limit The Number Of Posts Users Can Read On The Platform. On 1 July He Tweeted That Users With Unverified Accounts And New Unverified Accounts Would Be Limited To Reading 600 Posts A Day And 300 Posts A Day, Respectively, While Those With Verified Accounts Could Read 6,000 Posts A Day. These Temporary Limits Were Later Raised To 10,000 Posts A Day For Verified Users, 1,000 A Day For Unverified Users And 500 A Day For New Unverified Users. Musk Believes The Move Will Address The Extreme Levels Of Data Scraping And System Manipulation.