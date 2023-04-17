Why did India’s foreign exchange reserve rise? Explained

Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 01:22 PM IST

India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $6.306 billion to $584.755 billion for the week ending April 7. This is the highest increase in last 9 months.India’s foreign exchange reserves hit an all-time high of $645 billion in October 2021. However, the reserves have been decreasing ever since as the central bank used its funds to support the rupee under pressure from global events. According to the Weekly Statistical Supplement provided by the RBI last week, the foreign currency assets, which make up a significant part of the reserves, climbed by $4.74 billion to $514.431 billion for the week ending April 7.