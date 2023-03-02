Why did the RBI ask banks for weekly updates on Adani loans? Details

India's central bank has sought weekly updates fro... moreIndia's central bank has sought weekly updates from lenders as it keeps a close eye on Adani Group loans. Adani Group which is reeling under a $120 billion market cap loss since the publication of a report by US based short-seller Hindenburg Research on January 24th has to pay $2 billion dollars back to lenders by March 2024.
