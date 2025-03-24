Why Did US Teen Kill Himself After Talking To AI Chatbot? | Mother Files Lawsuit Against Platform

Updated: 24 Mar 2025, 11:05 AM IST

In a Florida lawsuit filed, a mother claimed the character AI platform bears responsibility for her 14-year-old son's suicide. The teen, Sewell Setzer III, had formed an intimate relationship with a chatbot based on the Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen and mentioned a desire for suicide. According to the complaint, the bot encouraged his final act, responding please do, my sweet king when he said he was coming home before taking his life with his stepfather's weapon. The lawsuit opens up the Pandora's box on who is to be blamed in such scenarios? The victim, their families or big tech companies behind these platforms?