Why Does India Lack Safe & Affordable Student Housing? | Let's Get Real

College admissions are done. The excitement is real. But there's one big question keeping thousands of students and parents awake at night: Where will students live? As lakhs of students prepare to move to new cities this July, India's student housing crisis is becoming impossible to ignore. Safe hostels are scarce, co-living can be expensive, and unregulated PGs can come with serious safety risks. After the recent tragedy in Delhi that claimed the lives of students living away from home, the conversation around student housing has never been more urgent. On this episode of Let's Get Real, Manisha Natarajan, speak with industry leaders to uncover why India faces a shortage of 3.5 million student beds, why private capital hasn't stepped in at scale, and what solutions can actually close the gap.