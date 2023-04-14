Why does UNDEF, co-funded by India, gives money to ‘anti-India’ Soros linked NGOs?

Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 02:30 PM IST

The United nations Democracy Fund was set up in 2005 through the joint efforts of India and the US. One of the primary functions of the UN democracy fund is to implement projects across the globe to support and strengthen civil society, human rights and democratic values.According to recent reports, a significant number of projects funded by UNDEF were implemented by organisations connected to Soros’s Open Society Foundation. Recently, during a media briefing on the reports, India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Bagchi said that these are two separate issues and that they are not connected.