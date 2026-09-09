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Why foreign airlines are gaining ground in India while Indian carriers scale back

Indian airlines are losing international market share—and foreign carriers are taking it. In the first six months of 2026, Indian airlines carried 7.3 million passengers from India, down 19% from 9.06 million a year ago. Foreign airlines? 11.1 million—up 4%. Watch.

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Published9 Sep 2026, 05:29 PM IST
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Why foreign airlines are gaining ground in India while Indian carriers scale back
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