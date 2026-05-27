Why Foreign Investors Are Dumping India For Other Emerging Markets | What Can Be Done? EXPLAINED

People looking at the stock market from a hyper nationalistic standpoint will blame geopolitics. Some may blame high valuations. Many would argue that global investors are simply chasing the AI boom elsewhere. The real reason FIIs are moving away from India is much more fundamental #fiis #india #economy #modi #nirmalasitharaman #sensex #nse #bse #ltcg #stcg #taxes #china #semiconductor #ai #artificialintelligence
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