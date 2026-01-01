Why France Plans Social Media BAN For Kids Under 15 Like Australia | Explained

France Eyes Social Media Ban for Under-15s! President Macron vows to shield kids from screens & addictive platforms like TikTok—draft law heads to Parliament Jan 19. Night curfews for 15-18, school phone bans extended, inspired by Australia's U-16 ban. Global wave: Spain, Greece, Italy, NZ, Indonesia tightening rules. Safety vs freedom debate explodes!
