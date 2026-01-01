English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 01 2026 15:59:59
  1. ITC share price
  2. 363.95 -9.69%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 181.85 1.00%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 990.75 -0.10%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd share price
  2. 367.40 -0.03%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,574.90 0.35%
Business News/ Videos / Why France Plans Social Media BAN For Kids Under 15 Like Australia | Explained

Why France Plans Social Media BAN For Kids Under 15 Like Australia | Explained

Updated: 01 Jan 2026, 10:22 pm IST Livemint

France Eyes Social Media Ban for Under-15s! President Macron vows to shield kids from screens & addictive platforms like TikTok—draft law heads to Parliament Jan 19. Night curfews for 15-18, school phone bans extended, inspired by Australia's U-16 ban. Global wave: Spain, Greece, Italy, NZ, Indonesia tightening rules. Safety vs freedom debate explodes!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue