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Why French Labour Authority Has Slapped A $190,000 Fine On Infosys

Infosys has been penalised $190,000 by the French regional labour authority for non-compliance in its system for recording employee working hours. The regulator flagged issues with the system's reliability, audit trail, and monitoring capabilities. This comes amid Infosys tightening office attendance rules for senior staff. The company has downplayed the financial impact, saying it will not materially affect its operations. Watch the full details.

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Published28 Jul 2026, 05:07 PM IST
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Why French Labour Authority Has Slapped A $190,000 Fine On Infosys
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