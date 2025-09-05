Why Germany Will Hand More Jobs, Study Visas To Indians Amid US, UK Curbs

Updated: 05 Sept 2025, 10:47 pm IST

Germany opens doors for Indians with jobs and study visas in 2025 as the U.S. and UK tighten immigration rules! German FM Johann Wadephul, alongside India’s S. Jaishankar, pledges to create opportunities for 60,000 Indian students and skilled workers to fill 1.4 Million vacancies in IT, healthcare, and construction. With language training and 58 partner schools expanding to 1,000, is Germany the new land of opportunity?