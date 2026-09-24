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Why Global Credit Agencies Are Suddenly Raising India’s Growth Outlook

India’s growth story is getting a fresh boost from global confidence. S&P Global Ratings, Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service have all raised their FY27 growth forecasts after stronger-than-expected economic data. A sharp 7.8% expansion in the April–June quarter, backed by solid consumption, government spending and investment momentum, has pushed these upgrades. India’s relatively strong domestic demand is helping cushion global shocks—from higher oil prices to geopolitical tensions.

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Published24 Sep 2026, 12:58 PM IST
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Why Global Credit Agencies Are Raising India’s Growth Outlook
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