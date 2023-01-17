Why Have Indian iPhone Exports Doubled? | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 09:07 PM IST

Apple Inc. exported more than $2.5 billion of iPho... moreApple Inc. exported more than $2.5 billion of iPhones from India from April to December, nearly twice the previous fiscal year’s total, underscoring how the US tech giant is accelerating a shift from China with geopolitical tensions on the rise. Foxconn Technology Group and Wistron Corp. have each shipped more than $1 billion of Apple’s marquee devices abroad in the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 2023, people familiar with the matter said. Pegatron Corp., another major contract manufacturer for Apple, is on track to move about $500 million of the gadgets overseas by the end of January. In this video, we will look at the causes for the increase in exports. #iphone #indianexporters #tech #china #iphoneexports #apple #mint Subscribe Now For Latest Updates- https://tinyurl.com/lbw8nze