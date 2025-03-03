Explore
Why Homebuyers Will Have The Power To BARGAIN Now | Real Estate Prices Set To Cool Down

Why Homebuyers Will Have The Power To BARGAIN Now | Real Estate Prices Set To Cool Down

Updated: 03 Mar 2025, 01:46 PM IST

Real estate prices have shot up in most metro cities in India - but does that mean you missed the boat? No - in fact, this is your year to negotiate. Will housing prices crash like the stock market? No. But they will cool down. Hence, YOU, will get more power to bargain. So in 2025, how should you go about this - and what will help you crack a good deal? Watch the second episode of Let's Get REal with Manisha Natarajan!

 
