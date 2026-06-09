Why Humble Wristwatches Are Making A Comeback: Smartwatch Sales Slow After Years Of Explosive Growth

Smartwatches were supposed to replace traditional watches. Instead, something unexpected happened. After years of explosive growth, the global smartwatch market has slowed, while analogue and luxury watches are enjoying a remarkable resurgence. From Swiss watch imports crossing ₹3,500 crore in India to iconic brands like Tissot, Rado, Titan and Timex expanding their presence, consumers are rediscovering the appeal of craftsmanship, heritage and personal expression. Why are younger buyers becoming watch collectors? Why are luxury watch sales booming while smartwatch growth cools? And how are quick-commerce platforms changing the way Indians buy watches? In this video, we explore the surprising comeback of wristwatches, the slowdown in smartwatch sales, and why many consumers are choosing timeless design over constant notifications.