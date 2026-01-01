English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 01 2026 13:15:00
  1. ITC share price
  2. 367.80 -8.73%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 181.20 0.64%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd share price
  2. 367.30 -0.05%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 992.40 0.07%
  1. State Bank of India share price
  2. 984.20 0.20%
Business News/ Videos / Why Hundreds Of Indian Students In Germany Are SUDDENLY Facing Deportation: Berlin IU Case Explained

Why Hundreds Of Indian Students In Germany Are SUDDENLY Facing Deportation: Berlin IU Case Explained

Updated: 01 Jan 2026, 01:20 pm IST Livemint

Hundreds of Indian students, many of whom took hefty loans to go and study in Berlin's International University are now facing possible deportation. This after German authorities ruled that the university's courses no longer meet student visa requirements. And it's not a small university - it's in fact one of Europe's biggest private universities, and it has over 4,000 Indian students. But what suddenly went wrong? Watch.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue