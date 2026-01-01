Why Hundreds Of Indian Students In Germany Are SUDDENLY Facing Deportation: Berlin IU Case Explained

Updated: 01 Jan 2026, 01:20 pm IST

Hundreds of Indian students, many of whom took hefty loans to go and study in Berlin's International University are now facing possible deportation. This after German authorities ruled that the university's courses no longer meet student visa requirements. And it's not a small university - it's in fact one of Europe's biggest private universities, and it has over 4,000 Indian students. But what suddenly went wrong? Watch.