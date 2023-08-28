Why India continues to aid Afghanistan despite Taliban rule | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 10:52 AM IST

Despite historical differences and opposition to the Taliban, India has been providing humanitarian relief to Afghanistan even after the Taliban's takeover. The Taliban has approached India for assistance due to the economic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. India has offered aid, infrastructure development, and investment, aiming to prevent a humanitarian disaster and possibly disrupt Pakistan's influence over the Taliban. India's engagement with nationalist Taliban factions reflects its diplomatic finesse in addressing both humanitarian needs and strategic interests, potentially reshaping the geopolitical dynamics of South Asia.