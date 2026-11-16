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Why India Inc's top bosses are earning 100 times their employees

Read more here: https://www.livemint.com/news/nearly-half-of-india-inc-top-bosses-earn-over-100-times-their-staff-pay-11793961208406.html

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Published16 Nov 2026, 09:14 AM IST
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Why India Inc's top bosses are earning 100 times their employees
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