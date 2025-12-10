English
Business News/ Videos / Why India Is Facing An Unprecedented Wine Shortage | Explained

Why India Is Facing An Unprecedented Wine Shortage | Explained

Updated: 10 Dec 2025, 08:01 pm IST Livemint

India’s wine crisis: Unseasonal rains destroy 1.2 lakh hectares in Nashik-Sangli-Solapur! Grape wipeout forces 25-30% price hike on ₹400-1500 bottles. Entry-level wines hit hardest, exports to Europe & Russia at risk. Farmers face ₹3-4 lakh/acre costs amid “unprecedented” harvest loss. Your weekend wine & table grapes about to get much costlier!

 
