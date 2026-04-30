Why India Is Not Revealing Russian Oil Import Details Under RTI | ‘Commercial and Confidential’

India has declined to share detailed, company-wise data on crude oil imports from Russia under the RTI Act, citing commercial confidentiality and strategic concerns. The Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), under the Oil Ministry, rejected the request, and the Central Information Commission upheld the decision. The case underscores the ongoing tension between transparency and strategic sensitivity in India’s energy policy.