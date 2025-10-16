In a major diplomatic shift, India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is set to meet Afghanistan’s Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi — the first high-level engagement since the Taliban took power in 2021. The talks come amid growing regional resistance to U.S. efforts to regain a foothold in Afghanistan, and reflect India’s evolving strategy - balancing security concerns, trade routes like Chabahar Port, and the goal of maintaining influence in Kabul.
