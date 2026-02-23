Subscribe

Why India’s Bold Brazil Move After Pax Silica Is Turning Heads Globally | Explained

India Joins Pax Silica & Signs Brazil Rare Earth Pact—Securing AI & Green Future! On Feb 20, 2026, India enters US-led Pax Silica alliance to safeguard AI/semiconductor supply chains. A day later, New Delhi inks strategic deal with Brazil (world’s #2 rare earth reserves, 21M tonnes). Focus: exploration, processing tech transfer, R&D & investment. Builds on India’s 6.9M tonnes reserves (#3 globally) & “strategic resilience” push—reducing China’s 90% processing dominance. Boosts EV motors, wind turbines, solar & semiconductors.

Livemint
Published23 Feb 2026, 08:20 PM IST
Advertisement
Why India’s Bold Brazil Move After Pax Silica Is Turning Heads Globally
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsVideosWhy India’s Bold Brazil Move After Pax Silica Is Turning Heads Globally | Explained
Read Next Story