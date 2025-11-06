India is preparing a major overhaul of how it measures housing inflation — a change that could redefine the country’s cost of living index. This video explains the upcoming revamp of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), focusing on how rent data will now be collected monthly and expanded to include rural areas and imputed rents for owner-occupied homes. With housing holding over 21% weight in the urban CPI, the shift could significantly affect inflation readings, RBI policy, and wage adjustments.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.