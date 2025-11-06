English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 06 2025 13:40:48
  1. State Bank of India share price
  2. 958.30 0.13%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 408.20 -0.10%
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 306.95 -2.07%
  1. Bharat Electronics share price
  2. 411.20 -0.94%
  1. Power Grid Corporation of India share price
  2. 270.60 -3.01%
Business News/ Videos / Why India’s Inflation Math Is Changing — And Why Housing Leads the Shake-Up

Why India’s Inflation Math Is Changing — And Why Housing Leads the Shake-Up

Updated: 06 Nov 2025, 01:49 pm IST Anna Mathew

India is preparing a major overhaul of how it measures housing inflation — a change that could redefine the country’s cost of living index. This video explains the upcoming revamp of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), focusing on how rent data will now be collected monthly and expanded to include rural areas and imputed rents for owner-occupied homes. With housing holding over 21% weight in the urban CPI, the shift could significantly affect inflation readings, RBI policy, and wage adjustments.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue