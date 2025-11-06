Why India’s Inflation Math Is Changing — And Why Housing Leads the Shake-Up

Updated: 06 Nov 2025, 01:49 pm IST

India is preparing a major overhaul of how it measures housing inflation — a change that could redefine the country’s cost of living index. This video explains the upcoming revamp of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), focusing on how rent data will now be collected monthly and expanded to include rural areas and imputed rents for owner-occupied homes. With housing holding over 21% weight in the urban CPI, the shift could significantly affect inflation readings, RBI policy, and wage adjustments.