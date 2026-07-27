Why India’s iPhone Shipments Faced First Quarterly Decline In Nearly 4 Years

Apple’s iPhone shipments in India fell three percent year-on-year in the April-June quarter, the first quarterly decline in nearly four years. The drop is attributed to a supply crunch, particularly for iPhone 17 models, as memory chip suppliers renegotiate prices with Apple. Overall smartphone shipments to retail channels also fell 10%, pushing Apple out of the top five brands. Analysts still expect growth but at a slower pace amid broader market challenges. Watch the full analysis.