Subscribe

Why India’s iPhone Shipments Faced First Quarterly Decline In Nearly 4 Years

Apple’s iPhone shipments in India fell three percent year-on-year in the April-June quarter, the first quarterly decline in nearly four years. The drop is attributed to a supply crunch, particularly for iPhone 17 models, as memory chip suppliers renegotiate prices with Apple. Overall smartphone shipments to retail channels also fell 10%, pushing Apple out of the top five brands. Analysts still expect growth but at a slower pace amid broader market challenges. Watch the full analysis.

Livemint
Published27 Jul 2026, 10:37 PM IST
Advertisement
Why India’s iPhone Shipments Faced First Quarterly Decline In Nearly 4 Years
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosWhy India’s iPhone Shipments Faced First Quarterly Decline In Nearly 4 Years
Advertisement
Read Next Story