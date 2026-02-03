English
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 03 2026 15:00:58
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 280.10 2.71%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd share price
  2. 371.85 2.47%
  1. Bharat Electronics share price
  2. 440.10 0.23%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 317.30 0.79%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 193.05 2.36%
Business News/ Videos / Why India’s Leading Companies Are Struggling To Grow Profits

Why India’s Leading Companies Are Struggling To Grow Profits

Updated: 03 Feb 2026, 03:07 pm IST Abhinaba Saha, Sana Marwaha

Twenty companies. More than half of the Nifty’s free-float market capitalisation. And their Q3 numbers are flashing a warning. Not of collapsing demand — but of a growing conflict between slowing growth and rising costs. These 20 stocks together account for more than half of the Nifty 50’s free-float market cap. So if they’re struggling to grow profits, it is a red flag. Why is this happening? Watch.

 
