Why India’s Leading Companies Are Struggling To Grow Profits

Twenty companies. More than half of the Nifty’s free-float market capitalisation. And their Q3 numbers are flashing a warning. Not of collapsing demand — but of a growing conflict between slowing growth and rising costs. These 20 stocks together account for more than half of the Nifty 50’s free-float market cap. So if they’re struggling to grow profits, it is a red flag. Why is this happening? Watch.
