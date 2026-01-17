Why India’s Russian Oil Is Currently Piling Up At Sea: Explained

India’s imports of Russian crude, the giant discount engine powering refineries for nearly 2 years, are slipping again. The fallout is reportedly visible not just in balance sheets… but on ocean routes too. Oil tankers full of Russian crude are drifting with nowhere to go, their barrels unbought, and their destination uncertain. Why exactly is this happening?
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.