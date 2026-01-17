English
Business News/ Videos / Why India’s Russian Oil Is Currently Piling Up At Sea: Explained

Why India’s Russian Oil Is Currently Piling Up At Sea: Explained

Updated: 17 Jan 2026, 12:17 am IST Livemint

India’s imports of Russian crude, the giant discount engine powering refineries for nearly 2 years, are slipping again. The fallout is reportedly visible not just in balance sheets… but on ocean routes too. Oil tankers full of Russian crude are drifting with nowhere to go, their barrels unbought, and their destination uncertain. Why exactly is this happening?

 
